Dayton board to consider superintendent job, bond projects

DAYTON -- School board members will begin the search for a permanent superintendent when they meet Tuesday night, Sept. 10. The public meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the district office, 780 Ferry St.

The board earlier hired Brian Recht to serve as interim superintendent for 2019-20. On Tuesday, they will select an organization to help with the search for a new permanent leader and establish a timeline for hiring someone to replace former superintendent Jason Hay.

Hay resigned effective July 30 after two years with the district.

Also Tuesday, members will declare a vacancy on the board. They will discuss board training, overnight requests, changes to student handbooks and other items.

Recht and the board also will talk about the progress on projects related to the bond measure approved by voters in May. They will finalize a contract with HMK Company for project management services and look at selecting an architect for the remodeling and repair projects.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-864-2215.