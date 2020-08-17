David Taylor 1936 - 2020

On the day of August 17, the best man many have had the pleasure of knowing passed peacefully in his home with the support of his family.

David always had a positive attitude no matter the situation, and knew that the bad times would come to pass. He was always able to make others laugh, even when he was feeling down. The kinds of values and lessons David taught to those around him are irreplaceable.

David was an Air Force veteran, a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a married man of 50 years to his wife, Sharon, everyone’s best friend, and an inspiration to us all.

We will miss his infectious smile; we will miss his never-ending support and, most of all, we will miss his love, but we are eternally grateful for the time we had the privilege of spending with him.

Rest In Peace, David Andrew Taylor.

July 4, 1936 - August 17, 2020

You will forever live on in our hearts.

