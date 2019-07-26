David P. Williams 1950 - 2019

David Williams died July 26, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 69 years old and died due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

David was born in Minot, North Dakota, to Russell and Alvina (Larson) Williams. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy, where he earned his A&P Mechanical degree specializing in sheet metal work. His career started at Evergreen Aviation in Marana, Arizona, and in 1976 he transferred to Evergreen’s McMinnville operation. David worked hard at bringing the union into Evergreen and, although he was not successful, he was extremely proud of his efforts. After leaving Evergreen, David became an electrician with IBEW Local 48. He met Ginger Akins in 1978 at the Log Cabin in Carlton and they married in 1981.

David was a gentle man, soft-spoken and quick-witted. He was never one for crowds, but immensely enjoyed one-on-one conversations, discussing politics, religion and life in general. In his younger days, he could be found shooting pool at the Westward Ho or The Hatchery. David loved working with his hands and discovered he had a talent for woodworking. Over the years, he turned bowls on his lathe, made cooking utensils and created some beautiful hand-carved pieces. Every winter he looked forward to donning his custom-made Santa suit and listening to children share their Christmas dreams. He enjoyed Sunday drives, walks on the beach, and listening to a variety of music, including blues, jazz, folk, R&B and country.

David was preceded in death by his father, Russell; his mother, Alvina; and his sister, Ginger. He is survived by his wife, Ginger; daughter, Sadie Rose Williams; son, Jake Larson Williams, and Jake’s fiancée, Lyndsy Gale; granddaughter, Fate Dragoo-Williams; brothers, Mike and Greg; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial is scheduled for late August. Those wishing to honor David’s life are encouraged to make a donation to Parkinson’s research. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com