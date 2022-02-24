David Jeremy (Jerry) Fouts 1942 - 2022

David Jeremy "Jerry" Fouts passed away February 24, 2022, on the way to the hospital. He was 79 years old.

Jerry was born and raised in the Southern California area of Camarillo, Santa Monica and Somis. Immediately after high school, he joined the National Guard. When he completed his service, he made the decision to become a helicopter pilot. Most pilots receive flight training through the military. Jerry was one of very few pilots who put himself through flight school. During his over 40 years of flying, he flew helicopters from New Jersey to Southern California to Alaska and offshore out of Oxnard, California. He sprayed and fertilized both public and private forests; slung Christmas trees and logs and flew fire suppression, just to name a few categories. If you’ve ever seen the movie “The Rose” with Bette Midler, you might remember the helicopter scene. That was Jerry flying the helicopter.

He met his future wife, Joan Lusk, while flying for Condor Helicopters in the '70s and '80s. In 1986, she was transferred to McMinnville, Oregon, so he moved here with her and her son, Sterling. They finally married in 2004.

He was definitely a one-of-a-kind and truly enjoyed practical jokes, such as giving our friend Sandi a gift-wrapped can of mushrooms when she came to visit because she is very allergic to them. He had a very gruff attitude and loud voice, which kept his generosity and loving heart hidden. It was children and friends who could see through it all. He was always very thoughtful, such as making a lunch and putting out a bottle of wine with some cheese and crackers when Joan and her friend, Mary Sue, returned from kayaking. He and Joan played dominoes every morning for many years, keeping track to see who would win the most over the years while discussing their plans for the day. After retiring from Western Helicopter Services in 2007, his greatest pleasure was working on their three acres with many trees, two creeks and a lot of landscaping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. and Virginia O. Fouts; and his sister, Sue Nesselrode. He is survived by his wife, Joan; Sterling (Carana); two grandsons, Orin and Kieran; his nephew, Donny (Ashley); niece, Heidi (Bob); and cousins, Scott (Jackie), Lexis and Katy.

He is being missed by many, especially Lynn in California, Steve in Salem, Francisco in Amity, Sandi in Nevada, and so many more.

Based on his love of animals and especially their cats, please feel free to donate to Homeward Bound in McMinnville.

At his insistence, there will be NO services.

