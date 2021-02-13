David Gordon Halter 1960 - 2021

David Gordon Halter, 61 years old, lost his battle with melanoma on February 13, 2021. David’s passing is an incredible loss to the Halter family and to the Salem community. His absence will be felt for a long time to come. The second of three children, David was born January 28, 1960, in Amity, Oregon, to Lorraine and George “Al” Halter. In 1980, he moved to Salem, Oregon, where he met the love of his life, Kathy Halter. Together they had two wonderful sons, Jared Halter and Nicholas Halter, who continue to keep his memory alive. David is also survived by his mother, Lorraine Halter; his brothers, Michael Halter and Dan Halter; and several nieces and nephews.

David attended Amity High School, where he was student body president and an MVP in football and basketball. He then attended Western Oregon University, earning a degree in business. After college, David began a long and successful career in finance and, in 1992, started his own company, Liberty Mortgage. David’s determination and work ethic were unparalleled, and in June of 2010, Maps Credit Union persuaded him to join them, where he rose to become Vice President of Mortgage and Lending. He also voluntarily served on Salem’s Creekside Rotary, holding many positions within and contributing to many projects. The community knew David as an extremely strong businessman, and he was well-loved and respected by all who knew him.

There are not enough words to adequately express who David Halter was. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, and he played as hard as he worked. His friends and family knew him as “Big Dave." His deep, resonating voice and laughter always made everyone feel like they belonged, and he was famous for having a playful nickname for everyone he cared about.

David had a lifelong love of the great outdoors, taking the time every year to enjoy boating, camping, hiking, fishing and hunting. He loved a good game of Texas Hold-em, along with giving a play-by-play analysis of every hand. It just wasn’t summer without a trip to Harrison Hot Springs to see the Canadian relatives or camping beside Lake Billy Chinook in the “Rrrrrrveeee,” with Boston and the Steve Miller Band rockin’ on the boat, a cold beer in his hand, surrounded by family and friends. A loyal Beaver fan and self-professed “grill king,” David could often be found tailgating in a sea of orange and black with his famous “checkerboard chili with corn dodgers." Traditions meant everything to David; the Christmas season couldn’t start without viewing National Lampoon’s "Christmas Vacation," and the menu never changed: prime rib roast with Yorkshire pudding.

David, we know you are up there, getting ready for the big party we will have when we are all together again. In the words of Boston, “…Gonna hitch a ride, head for the other side, leave it all behind, never change my mind, gonna sail away, sun lights another day, freedom on my mind, carry me away for the last time.” We will miss you terribly, friend.

A celebration of David’s life will be held this summer. Details to be announced via social media.