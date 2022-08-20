David Earl Chappell 1967 - 2022

His family is devastated to announce the passing of David Earl Chappell, age 55, born July 11, 1967, in Anchorage, Alaska, and died August 20, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. He leaves behind his precious 19-year-old daughter, Katie Rose Sweet, his only child. Also left behind are his father, David Lowell Chappell Sr., his mother, Lurecia Loretta Coleman Chappell, and his longtime devoted beloved girlfriend, Karen Harris. For the full obituary, visit https://everloved.com/life-of/david-chappell/