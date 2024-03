Dave & Debbie West 50th Anniversary

Dave & Debbie West are celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary. They were married March 29, 1974, in Reedville, Oregon. They started life together in Carlton, and raised their two daughters (Tanya & Tara) here. They are enjoying their retirement and watching their four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren grow.

They are celebrating their anniversary with a small road trip to Leavenworth, Washington.