Darrold E. "Ole" Olson 1935 - 2022

Darrold E. “Ole” Olson passed away February 28, 2022. He was born March 17, 1935, in Northome, Minnesota, to Ed and Hedvig Olson. He spent his youth moving with the family from Minnesota to Oakland, California, finally landing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he graduated from high school and attended OIT.

Darrold met his wife, Bernice, in 1958, and they were married the same year. They had two children, Wayne and Karen.

Darrold worked in the lumber industry as well as steel fabrication for more than 30 years.

He was very active in the Oregon Knife Collectors Club, serving as the president for many years. Darrold won many awards for his knife-making, including Knife Maker of the Year from Blade Magazine.

Darrold had the good fortune of living the last seven years with his daughter and family, spending valuable time with his grandchildren, Anthony and Katie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; and son, Wayne.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Frasnelly; son-in-law, Kevin; and grandchildren, Anthony and Katie.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. Another service and interment will be held in Eugene, Oregon, at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com