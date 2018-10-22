Darrald Keith Wolfe - 1939 - 2018

Darrald Keith Wolfe, 78, passed away October 22, 2018, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon, from complications associated with dementia.

While Darrald was a man of few words, he was king of the sideways grin, shoulder shrug, and eye-roll. He was a ridiculously generous man, never running out of second chances. Also infamous for "crying wolf," the irony was never lost on us. Quick to welcome anyone into his home, he was most pleased seeing any of his grandkids walk through the door. His pride for his family shone above all else, and if you knew him at all, you knew he had family coming out his sizable ears!

Born November 24, 1939, to Darrald and Magdalena Wolfe in Sioux City, Iowa, Darrald was the younger of two children. He served two years in the United States Army, and another four years in the Army Corps Reserve. He completed two years of Bible College in California before beginning his career in construction.

Darrald had a successful contracting company, D. Wolfe, Inc., specializing in finish carpentry. He retired as CEO in 2006, continuing in an advisory role through 2008. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling and board games, especially Scrabble and Backgammon. He was also actively involved as a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.

Darrald married Linda Douglass Jordan on June 2, 1980; Mom and Dad celebrated 46 years together, sharing several homes throughout the Willamette Valley, including two custom homes Darrald built in Dayton and McMinnville.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; their six children, Karen Smith of Wisconsin, Paul Jordan, Lori Hinkle, Tina Rubio, Julie Ballard and Chani McCullough, all of Oregon; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Brent of Oregon; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, with recitation of the rosary beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing will be from noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 26, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Macy & Son Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com

"The best is yet to be." – D