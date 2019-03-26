Darlene Marguerite Dunckel - 1921 - 2019

Darlene Marguerite Dunckel passed away March 26, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born January 17, 1921, in Diagonal, Iowa, to Roy Hargin and MaryBelle Anderson. They moved to the Salem area, where Darlene grew up and attended school. She earned her nursing degree at St. Vincent in Portland. She married Edward J. Dunckel while in nursing school. They moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they raised their four children, Matthew, Mollie, Nancy and Deanna.

After Ed’s retirement, they spent winters in Arizona playing tennis, golf, square dancing, round dancing and playing bridge. After Ed’s passing in 1998, Darlene moved to King City, where she continued to play golf and bridge into her 90s.

She is survived by Matt and Mollie Dunckel, Larry Parnell, Nancy Dunckel, and Deanna and Jeff Bergman; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com