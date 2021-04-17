Darleen Nelson 1931 - 2021

Darleen Nelson passed away April 17, 2021, at her home, surrounded by loving family. Darleen was born September 12, 1931, in Artesia, California, the daughter of Joe and Lucile Hillhouse. Darlene married Wayland Nelson in Corona, California. Their love flourished for 59 years, in spite of him persuading her to leave sunny California to move to Oregon in 1964. They landed in Amity, where they purchased a small farm and raised strawberries. Darleen was a teacher's aide at Amity Elementary School. Wayland and Darleen were longtime members of the Amity Church of Christ. In 1973, they came to Dallas where Wayland was employed by Towmotor Corporation. Darleen worked for the Oregon Department of Revenue and later was a Realtor with Century 21 in Dallas. While in Dallas, they attended the Dallas First Christian Church. She also raised three foster children, whom she cared for greatly. Darleen enjoyed working in her yard, keeping it beautiful. She liked tending her flowers and took great pride in her work. Darleen was known for her contagious laugh.



Darleen is survived by her son, Brian Nelson (Cindi); daughter, Sherry Newcomb (Drew); sisters, Mary Belle Moss; along with her grandchildren, Jennifer Wagner, Scott (Brandie) Nelson, Lisa (Levi) Herman, Nic (Nicole) Newcomb, Jacob (Allie) Newcomb, Justin Newcomb; and Ben (Caitlynn) Newcomb; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Nelson, on April 3, 2012; and her daughter, Lori Lynn, on August 21, 1965.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be at the Dallas Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Brookdale McMinnville Town Center for all their loving care as well as the comfort and support provided by Brighton Hospice. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.dallastribute.com