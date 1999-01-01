Danny Smalley - 1957 - 2019

Dan Smalley was born June 24, 1957, in Denver, Colorado. His family moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where he graduated from Sheridan High School before joining the military. He joined the Army as a combat engineer, (demolitions). He was a true American patriot and loved his country. After his military duty, he worked odd jobs until he decided to move to Alaska, the Great Frozen North, to start a new beginning. He loved living in Alaska. And that’s where he met and married his second wife, Brenda. They have lived, loved and laughed for the past 17 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved his job as a trainer/driver for AnchorRides for the Municipality of Anchorage. He loved spending time with family, but his great pride and joy were his children and grandchildren, whom he always wanted to be near. His life was cut short, and those who knew him will miss him greatly as he had an impact on everyone he met. He is survived by his daughter, Mechelle Wilson; grandson, Aaron Wilson of San Diego; his son, Shawn Smalley of Grand Ronde, Oregon; grandson, Christopher Smalley of Anchorage; as well as two brothers and a sister, all of whom will miss him tremendously. He was a great father, friend and brother.