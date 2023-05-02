Danny Kay Ferguson 1959 - 2024

Danny Kay Ferguson was born June 25, 1959, in San Francisco, and died May 8, 2024. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Burnes Ferguson and Blanche Allice Balwin, and his sister, Janice. He is survived by siblings, Bill (Seattle), Richard (Mattawa), Robert (Kennewick), Darlene (Olympia), Sandra (Newberg), and Donna and Lorraine (Yakima); several nephews and nieces; and his love of eight years, Connie Dumdi Bilbie, and her sister, Virginia Dumdi Jensen of McMinnville, Oregon.

All who knew Danny are welcome to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls. A potluck will follow.