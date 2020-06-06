Daniel W. Belderrain 1949 - 2020

Daniel W. Belderrain was a beloved husband, father, Papa, teacher, and member of the community. He was born to William and Betty Belderrain on September 6, 1949, in Modesto, California. He departed his earthly home for his heavenly home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He graduated from Davis High School in 1967 and joined the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart in April 1968. Upon discharge, Dan enrolled at Linfield College, where he met his wife, Chris. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art and Education in 1973 and a Master's of Education in 1974. He taught art for 30 years at McMinnville Junior High and Patton Middle School. Dan was also an adjunct professor at Linfield College for 19 years, teaching art for elementary teachers. During his time at Patton, he also coached baseball and football. He also volunteered for the McMinnville Fire Department for 41 years as a firefighter and later a photographer, as well as13 years as a photographer for the McMinnville Police Department.

Some of Dan’s passions and talents were teaching, volunteering, photography, baseball, art, singing, being with his family, especially his grandkids, being at the beach, and his enormous group of friends. To know Dan was to be loved and cared for by him.

Dan would most like to be remembered as a man of God, husband, father, Papa and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Chris; his children, Kendra (Brian), Ky (Din), and Sydney (Michael); and six grandchildren, Cooper, Averi, Kason, Kolton, Sofia and Kamdan; his two brothers, Mike and Ed; and his many “adopted” kids.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Donate Life Northwest. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” Semper Fi.

