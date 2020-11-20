Dallas woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Kari Smith

A Dallas woman has been arrested by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office in connection with the Saturday, Nov. 7 hit-and-run crash that killed Ricardo Morales Avila, 58, of Salem.

She was identified as Kari Lin Smith, 47, and charged with one count each of felony criminally negligent homicide and fail to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, according to Capt. Chris Ray.

Smith is lodged in jail on $160,000 bail pending arraignment in circuit court.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Morales Avila’s family and friends.” Sheriff Tim Svenson said. “I understand it is a small consolation, but we hope our investigators have helped in some closure for the family that may not have occurred otherwise.”

The crash occurred about one mile west of McMinnville on Southwest Durham Lane near Highway 18.

Investigators seized a 2008 Ram 1500 pickup Tuesday, Dec. 10 in connection with the crash. They charged Smith based on evidence collected at the scene and their follow-up work.