Dale Richmond "Moe" Oakes 1948-2023

Dale Richmond “Moe” Oakes, 74, passed away peacefully January 12, 2023, surrounded by family at his home. Dale was born February 23, 1948, in Salem, Oregon. He graduated from Laurelwood Academy in 1966 and was drafted shortly afterward in 1967 into the United States Army, where he served for two years as a Supply Specialist. Upon discharge from the service, Dale began a nearly 40-year career as a lumber grader with Fort Hill Lumber Company, and later Hampton Lumber in Grand Ronde and Willamina, respectively. He earned the nickname "Moses" from fellow employees due to his beard. He enjoyed a good joke and loved to travel and visited 46 states and many countries in Europe and Asia. He was a "Jeopardy!" superfan and enjoyed lively “discussions.”

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Nancy; children, Troy, Barry, Jason, and Todd; stepdaughter, Sarah Plummer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Bill.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 23, at City View Cemetery, 390 Hoyt Street, Salem, Oregon 97302.