Dale F. Ebeling 1944 - 2022

Dale F. Ebeling passed away November 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Washington, from ILD lung disease.

Dale was born November 10, 1944, at the family farm at Menoken, North Dakota. He and his twin brother, Dean, were then adopted by Edward A. and Fay (Dralle) Ebeling. After Edward's death, the family moved to Oregon, first to Salem, and then to McMinnville. His twin brother, Dean R. Ebeling, drowned on May 1, 1954, at the Oregon coast.

Dale graduated in 1962 from McMinnville High School. In 1963, he joined the Naval Reserve; then, from 1964 to 1975, he was active duty and then back in the Reserve until 1985, when he retired at the rank of OSCS (E-8). In 1976, he began his career in data processing, working up to the Data Processing Manager of an insurance company and ended as the Systems Administrator/Analyst for Portland State University Foundation.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents; sisters, Lucille (Harold) Sundstrom, Eleanor (Sis) (Jack) Frohlech, and Eunice Dohn Altimus; birth mother, Beverly Freshour; stepfather, Martin Freshour; half-brother, David Freshour; and granddaughter, Kyrianna Marie Stoneking.

Dale is survived by wife, Christine Jo (Rayback) Ebeling; three stepchildren, Vincent (Rachel Stillings) Stoneking, Anastasia Stoneking (Robert) Moren, and Emberlynn Leach; half-sister, Claudia Freshour (Glen) Campbell of Ellensburg, Washington; and three grandchildren, Barrett Stoneking, Denisicia Herzberg, and Skyler Leach; plus, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, no services will be held; his remains will be cremated and interred at Tahoma National Cemetery at a later date.