Dale Alan Koch 1956 - 2025

Dale Alan Koch was born May 20, 1956, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Hanni (Seltmann) and Ezra Koch, the fourth child of five in the household. He died peacefully on March 4, 2025, at his home in Hillsboro, Oregon, attended by his daughter, Kyrissa, and brother, Doug, after a long and valiant struggle with kidney cancer.

Dale attended public schools in McMinnville, where he excelled as a musician. He later attended school at PCC, acquiring an associate degree in General Studies and Computer Science. He married Kristeen Teague, and had two children, elder, Edan, followed by Kyrissa. They later divorced after a marriage of 19 years.

Dale’s technology career began with Intel, traveling into Sequent, followed by Ncube, where he worked on the fastest processor in the world at the time. His career further progressed when he returned to Intel, where he worked as an emulation engineer, prototyping processors and other advanced components. After retiring from Intel, Dale trained as a massage therapist and worked for six years at Hand and Stone in Hillsboro, where he expanded his knowledge and skills with advanced massage techniques. Dale took great pride and joy in helping and healing people through the power of massage.

Dale enjoyed computers, gardening, outdoor activities like river rafting, fishing, snowmobiling, international traveling, and hosting Halloween events for kids in his neighborhood. He is very fondly remembered for his culinary skills and bringing scrumptious meat and dessert offerings for family holiday feasts. He never lost his intense humor and sarcasm, always looking for the funny side of any situation.

He was an accomplished trumpet player and pianist, volunteering as horn player in local parades. Dale also participated in Glencoe High School pep rallies with trombone-playing son, Edan, and percussionist daughter, Kyrissa. In his younger years, Dale played keys and synthesizer in bands called Decent Dudley and Synapse.

Dale was also fond of animals. He raised exotic and obnoxious birds, Frisco and Kaka, who would imitate household electronic sounds as well as family interactions. Dale also had many cats and dogs throughout the years: Ceo, Rinzler, Jacquimo, and Flynn, to name a few.

Dale was a committed Christian, being raised in a devout family in the First Baptist Church of McMinnville. He shared his faith with many of his friends and colleagues. He participated in prayer and Bible study groups in the Beaverton Four Square Church for over 20 years, contributing his musical talents and electronics savvy with the congregation. He also sang in the choir at Four Square as a tenor/baritone, and served as head usher for the early Sunday services.

Dale was preceded in death by his younger brother, Dean; as well as his parents, Ezra and Hanni Koch. Dale is survived by his son, Edan Koch of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Kyrissa Gieszler (husband Tyson) of Denver; brothers, Douglas Koch (wife Maureen) of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and David Koch of McMinnville; sister, Kathi Costa of Beaverton, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to take this opportunity to invite you to a more informal Celebration of Life from 4 to 9 p.m. May 30, 2025, at McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, inside the Octagonal Barn.

Memorial website for information and RSVPS: https://everloved.com/life-of/dale-koch/

On Dale’s behalf, Memorial contributions can be made to: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, helping children and families afford care, and find breakthrough cures and treatments. Or, please donate to your local food bank.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.