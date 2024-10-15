Dairy lawsuit dismissed after rule changes

McMinnville and Newberg dairy farmers Christine Anderson and Sarah King represented half of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleging unfair rules for small dairy operators.

Last year, the ODA warned dairies they could be fined if they don’t register with Confined Animal Feeding Operations and comply with associated policies, including providing a wastewater plan.

Both Anderson and King milk two cows at their farms and argued the rules were meant for larger dairies and would bankrupt smaller operations.

The plaintiffs teamed with nonprofit public interest firm Institute for Justice to file the lawsuit.

Ultimately, the state didn’t fine the dairies and updated its rules regarding CAFO registration last month.

The new rules require farms with 20 or more cows kept inside for at least 12 hours daily to register with CAFO. The agency also updated policies for other animals.

In a press release from the Institute of Justice, King said she was relieved to be done with the lawsuit.

“I’m relieved small farms and homesteads can continue their vital work supporting local food economies, protected from unnecessary and overreaching regulations that threaten their personal property freedoms,” King said.

King is the wife of Yamhill County Board of Commissioners candidate David “Bubba” King.