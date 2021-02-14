Curtis F. Bresee 1937 - 2021

Curtis Fred Bresee, of McMinnville, Oregon, was born November 14, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Vernon and Eleanor Bresee.

On February 14, 2021, he went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a courageous fight with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, surrounded by his faithful wife of 61 years, Jean, and family.

He graduated from Benson High School and attended Portland State University.

In 1970, they purchased Fisher's Lockers, later known as McMinnville Meat Co., and have resided in McMinnville since that time.

He had a deep bass voice that resounded with melodies of praise to the Lord in church choirs for over 60 years. He was an avid sportsman, spending many years on the pitcher's mound, in the bowling alley and on the golf course. For 15 years, he was a dedicated docent at Evergreen Space Museum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Moyer. He is survived by his loving wife and three children, Craig (Laura), Caralee and Curtis (Ann); including 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Olde Stone Village Community Center.

Please consider a contribution in his memory to Christian Missionary Educators, Inc. or Willamette Valley Cancer Center.