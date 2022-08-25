Cruising, car show Saturday

News-Register file photo##Ken Hardison shows off the 1951 Ford coupe “X-51” he co-owns with his son, Rod, during last year’s Cruising McMinnville event.

About 300 vintage vehicles and hot rods will line Third Street Saturday afternoon during the annual Cruising McMinnville car show.

The display will run from noon to 5 p.m. from Baker to Ford streets. An award ceremony will start about 3:30.

At 5 p.m., the show will be replaced by cruising — rolling slowly up and down Third Street, just as they did back in the 1970s and ’80s when teens spent Friday and Saturday nights cruising through downtown.

Cars will travel in both directions on Third Street, then turn onto Second or Fifth streets to return to their starting point and cruise through downtown again.

The Cruising McMinnville organization hosts the annual festival. It will have a merchandise booth set up at Third and Davis streets; a stage will be set up on Davis between Third and Fourth, with several acts playing throughout the day.

The festival raises funds for scholarships to students pursuing careers in trades and grants to teachers who teach those subjects.

For more information, go to www.cruisingmcminnville.org.