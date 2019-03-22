By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Crowd urges county to rebel on gun laws

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Coco

“There is a time and a place for guns ... there is also a time and place to take guns away,” she said.

I agree. Imagine how much better society would be if we held on to science books as hard as we hold on to our weapons. I hope all guns in the county are one day eradicated.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable