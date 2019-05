Crash reported near Meadowlake and Westside roads

CARLTON - A multi-vehicle head-on crash was reported about noon Wednesday in the area of Meadowlake and Westside roads, west of Carlton.

There are four patients. One reportedly has sustained a broken arm, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. A Life Flight helicopter has been requested.

Law enforcement and medical personnel have responded. Motorists should avoid the area or find an alternate travel route.