Crash reported east of Sheridan on Highway 18

SHERIDAN - A two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. east of Sheridan on Highway 18 in front of the Dairy Queen.

It involves a log truck and a vehicle, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

Multiple law enforcement and medical personnel responded. Multiple ambulances were requested in addition to two Life Flight helicopters.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.