Crash closes Highway 18 east of Lafayette Highway

Photo by Scott Edwards##A vehicle erupted in flames Friday morning following a motor vehicle crash on Highway 18, east of Lafayette Avenue.

DAYTON - A serious motor vehicle crash shortly before 5 a.m. Friday has closed Highway 18 in the area of the Fletcher Road overpass.

Multiple law enforcement and medical units responded to the scene, including five ambulances.

There are multiple injuries - minimum of five patients - according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. The Willamette Valley Medical Center reported they were able to accept all but one of the patients who was transported to Salem Hospital.

One vehicle was reportedly on fire. A tractor-trailer rig was involved. One of the vehicles required extrication by rescue crews, and that process took a considerable length of time.

A piece of Polk County equipment responded to cover the Yamhill fire station.

Motorists should avoid the area. Eastbound Highway 18 traffic is being detoured at Lafayette Highway and westbound traffic in the area of Highway 221 (Wallace Road).

The highway will be shut down for an extended period of time while an investigation takes place and the scene is cleared.