Craig Alan Henderson

Craig Alan Henderson was born May 26, 1958, to Thomas and Helen Henderson in McMinnville, Oregon. He attended St. James Catholic School and was active in the Church growing up. Craig was a graduate of McMinnville High School, Class of 1976. After high school, he became a logger and worked in the woods until an injury in 1981. Craig went on to work at Skyline RV and then Cascade Steel, from where he retired after 25 years.

Craig is survived by brothers, Mike and his wife, Mary Lou, and Scott; also his two sons, Blake Alan Henderson and Aaron Jacob Henderson. He had two grandchildren, Evelynn and Noah. Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Henderson, whom he married in 1990. She passed in 2006.

Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and golf.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at St. James Catholic Church.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com