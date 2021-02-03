Coy Nolan Howard 1939 - 2021

Coy Nolan Howard, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Julia Howard; his sister, Connie Heim; his children, Cathy Albertus, Debi Fox, Curt Spivey, and Dwayne Spivey; plus nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Coy enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and grandfather, waterskiing at Shasta with his extended family, showing sheep with FFA, and a good game of golf. He attended McMinnville High School, Whitworth College, and was a member of the National Guard. He was the owner and operator of Imperial Distributing, Manning Dairy Queen, and a Realtor.

Coy will be remembered for his devotion and loyalty to family, his kindheartedness, his generosity, and speaking well of others.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 7961 OR-99W in McMinnville. Face masks required. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com