Coy Ervin Wooten 1939 - 2022

Coy Ervin Wooten, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side. He was 83 years old, and just about everyone he met became a friend.

The youngest of three children, Coy was born in Cordell, Oklahoma, to parents Leslie and Bessie Wooten. At the end of the Dust Bowl years, when Coy was three months old, the family moved to the fertile San Joaquin Valley in California, where they quickly became a part of the rural farm communities of Hilmar and Denair. It was here that Coy developed a strong work ethic and a love for laughter (traits he later passed down to his children and grandchildren). Summers were spent harvesting watermelons, and he drove a milk delivery route in his teens. He was quite athletic, and as part of Denair High’s Senior Class of 1957, Coy was proud to graduate as the “undefeated” quarterback champion for the Coyotes that year.

Coy married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pat) Peterson, on August 29, 1959. The two have remained committed and faithful to one another through their 62 years of marriage and the raising of their two children, Terry and Trisha.

The first 20 years of marriage were spent in the Bay Area (Oakland, San Leandro and, primarily, Livermore). Coy worked for a company which changed hands several times. He started out driving trucks for Granny Goose. The company was purchased by Cut & Ready, and eventually bought out by Del Monte, where Coy finished up as a production supervisor.

In 1979, Coy and Pat began a new adventure when they moved the family to McMinnville. There they partnered with longtime friends, Jerry and Mary Danielson, to open The Bagel Barn. The casual eatery quickly became an Old Towne favorite, located on Evans, just off Third Street; it was especially popular among Linfield students. When Coy and Pat sold their partnership in The Bagel Barn, both of them eventually began working at Oregon Mutual Insurance Company, Pat in claims and Coy in maintenance. Ultimately, they both retired from Oregon Mutual and began their “Snowbird” adventure, adding many new friends to their life.

In between all the years of hard work, Coy and Pat created many unforgettable family memories. They often gathered with neighbors and friends to take the kids camping. During the summers, they enjoyed waterskiing on California’s deltas. During the fall and winter seasons, the entire family would go dirt-biking up and down the vast trails and rocky creeks of Stony Ford, California. Each family member had their own dirt motorcycle, and the amazing stories of their rides still circulate at family get-togethers.

Coy was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Retha Yoder and Raymond Wooten. Coy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia “Pat” Wooten; his son, Terry Wooten (Kelly); and his daughter, Trisha Harris (Larry). He also has six grandsons, Isaac Wooten (Carleen), Josh Milton (Tara), Cory Milton (Crystal), Caleb Wooten (Felicia), Brandon Harris (Sara), and Luke Wooten (Jenny). There are currently nine great-grandchildren, Miley, Landyn, Taylor, Christopher, Caydence, Collins, Nathaniel, Brielle and Finley, but more are certainly expected at some point in the future.

Special thanks to fellow members of our Calvary Chapel Congregation who have made a special point to support and befriend Coy these past several years.

A Celebration of Coy’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Calvary Chapel.

