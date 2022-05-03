Cox named Sheridan Mayor

Rich Cox Sr.

Sheridan City Council member Rich Cox Sr. was appointed mayor at Monday night’s special council meeting. He will serve through the end of this year.

Mayor Aaron Baer announced at the Monday, April 18 regular council meeting that he is moving to Junction City in Lane County, which prohibits him from holding an elected office in Sheridan.

Cox, who is retired and handles maintenance work at the River Crest Apartments in Sheridan, was elected to the council in November 2018 and his term was due to expire at the end of this year.

He addressed the council briefly after being appointed and said he would have run against Baer for the mayoral position in November had the incumbent decided to run.

“I love this town,” Cox said. “I want to jump in and see what I can do.”

City Manager Heidi Bell, who has been on the job about six months, told Baer, “I enjoyed working with you. You were always there for me. I appreciated your availability.”

The council had several options for filling the mayor’s position.

It could have left the seat vacant and had Council President Roxie Acuff preside as acting mayor until the November election. She would not have forfeited her rights as a council member and would have resumed her role as a councilor after a new mayor was elected and sworn in. Her council position expires in December 2024.

The council chose the option of choosing one of its own to serve as mayor.

Cox will have to run for re-election in November if he wants to remain the mayor or return to the council.

The council could have accepted applications from the public for the mayor’s position.

Candidates can file to run for mayor or a council seat beginning June 1, The last day to file is Aug. 29. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The council must now fill the vacancy created by Cox's mayoral appointment. The city will take applications through Wednesday, May 18. They will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23 to review the applications and make an appointment.

See Friday’s print edition of the News-Register for more information.