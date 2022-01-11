COVID can’t defeat Grizzly swimmers; sites change, practices may move to Linfield

Although they won’t be able to practice at the McMinnville Aquatic Center, the McMinnville High School Grizzlies swimmers plan to take part in meets Thursday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 20.

This week’s meet will take place in Newberg, as scheduled. MHS Athletic Director Ryan McIrvin said his school is working with Forest Grove High School to move the Jan. 20 meet to Forest Grove, rather than holding it in McMinnville.

Grizzly athletics and other extracurricular activities are continuing with COVID precautions, such as mandatory masks and social distancing for spectators.

Mac High is working with Linfield in hopes of moving its swim practices to the university’s pool of Grizzlies can keep their skills fresh, McIrvin said.

“We’re beyond appreciative the university would even consider letting us do that,” he said.