Courthouse to get fresh paint

Yamhill County Commissioners on Thursday approved a quote from Newberg-based JK Painting to paint the county courthouse.

According to Facilities Manager Joe Moore, the entire complex that is home to the courthouse, Sheriff’s office, jail and Juvenile Detention needs painting, including pressure washing the buildings, removing old caulking and resealing, and cleaning and resealing the brick work.

Moore told commissioners in a memo he had sought bids from four companies, but that, after evaluating the project, three of them did not provide cost estimates.

The fourth company, JK Painting, submitted a bid for $99,861, and Moore asked the county to accept it. Commissioners did so unanimously, although they still will have to approve the actual contract.