Court Records: Oct. 23, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

Capital One vs. Jay C. Davis, McMinnville: Seeks $4,218.66 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Systems vs. James Johnston, Willamina: Seeks $4,533.92 allegedly owed.

Oregon Community Credit Union vs. Nicole Justine Durig: Seeks $46,949.62 allegedly owed.

We Collect, dba Atlas Financial Services vs. Andrew Classen and Tessa Edie, McMinnville: Seeks $10,385.10 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Darrell G. Knighton, McMinnville: Seeks $3,105.51 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Amanda K. Mulholland, Newberg: Seeks $3,926.76 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Michael Miller, Lafayette: Seeks $894.20 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Jeffrey W. Hansen, Dayton: Seeks $14,367.81 allegedly owed.

Bank of America vs. Tim Mukhin, Newberg: Seeks $18,888.30 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Jennifer Antonson, McMinnville: Seeks $17,189.05 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Miguel Loeza, Lafayette: Seeks $1,968.15 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Wyatt B. Mashburn, McMinnville: Seeks $9,437.61 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank vs. James A. Williams, McMinnville: Seeks $5,129.89 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Kenneth Muskevitsch, Newberg: Granted $1,562.21 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Armando Hernandez, McMinnville: Granted $4,568.84 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Maricela Acevedo: Granted $2,733.67 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. James Peek, McMinnville: Granted $23,884.18 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Lindsey M. Soria, Lafayette: Granted $2,976.10 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Shawna Runions, Amity: Granted $3,172.33 judgment.

Bank of America vs. Eric James Garcia, Yamhill: Seeks $8,080.14 allegedly owed.

Bank of America vs. Venice Pot, Newberg: Seeks $2,573.28 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Noah T. Norwood, McMinnville: Seeks $9,916.71 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Adam Guerrero, McMinnville: Granted $4,905.74 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Siobhan T. Cuddihy, McMinnville: Granted $3,650.54 judgment.

Citibank vs. Edmond S. Rush, Sheridan: Seeks $14,284.25 allegedly owed.

American Express National Bank vs. Susan R. Louthan, Newberg: Seeks $16,426.13 allegedly owed.

Citibank vs. Devon Peterson, Dayton: Seeks $4,806.21 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Chantel Garcia, Newberg: Seeks $8,566.40 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Karen Kroo, Newberg: Seeks $8,737.02 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Randy Davis, Lafayette: Seeks $3,789.43 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Osvaldo Rodriguez Rodriguez, Newberg: Given 24 hours community service and 24 months probation by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief; ordered to pay $16,612.68 in restitution.

Nicholas Ryan Roth, Newberg: Given 10 days jail by Judge Ladd Wiles after violating probation for taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule.

Jeremy Lemual Brown, Carlton: Given 16 hours community service by Judge Ladd Wiles after violating probation for driving under the influence.

Jose Juan Caracheo Lemus, Beaverton: Given five days jail and fined $2,000 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Vasili Petrov Walker, Carlton: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation and one-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of driving under the influence; fined $1,000.

Bailey Michael Brown, Dundee: Probation revoked and given 30 days in jail by Judge Cynthia Easterday after violating probation for criminal driving while suspended and revoked; fined $2,000.

Donald Gean Strickland Jr., Willamina: Given 48 hours in jail, 24 months probation and one-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of driving under the influence; fined $2,000.

Xavier Ulysses Rivas, Amity: Given 24 hours community service and 12 months probation by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of third-degree theft.

PROBATE FILINGS

Irene Mae Jackson: Will admitted to probate; Joanne L. Svendsen, personal representative.

Michael William Mitchell: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Janette E. Mitchell, personal representative.

Billy Forest Magar: Simple estate closed; Anita Fay Magar, affiant.