October 18, 2024 Tweet

Court Records: Oct. 18, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

Accelerated Inventory Management vs, Sara McGraw, McMinnville: Granted $4,044.20 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Tammy Holt, Sheridan: Granted $850.07 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Ashley Howard, McMinnville: Granted $930.32 judgment.

Gevurtz Menashe PC vs. Sarah Ann Gammie, Newberg: Granted $12,956.03 judgment.

Bank of America vs. David Scott Wilson, Dayton: Granted $13,005.85 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Kimborly Rush, McMinnville: Granted $2,620.45 judgment.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Isaac Gallegos, McMinnville: Granted $5,991.93 judgment.

TD Bank USA vs. Amber Papp, Dundee: Granted $403.63 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Michelle Segura, McMinnville: Seeks $1,417.88 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Kelsey Hulse, Dayton: Seeks $938.17 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Alexandra Pelletier, McMinnville: Seeks $828.83 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Whitney Knapp, Yamhill: Seeks $849.64 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Martin R. Olheiser Jr., McMinnville: Seeks $7,160.41 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Jaclyn A. Averi, McMinnville: Seeks $7,845.44 allegedly owed.

Accelerated Inventory Management vs. Brandon Thompson, McMinnville: Seeks $6,439.01 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Kyle A. Hosking, Dayton: Seeks $8,672.46 allegedly owed.

TDBank USA vs. Samantha Schweiger, Lafayette: Seeks $1,297.28 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Nichole Stuchlik, McMinnville: Seeks $2,286.21 allegedly owed.

Gary L. Schultz vs. Eddie Beeks and Joanne Beeks, Grand Ronde: Renewal of $382.36 judgment.

Capital One Bank vs. Carol Bloomer-Will, McMinnville: Renewal of $2,774.56 judgment.

Accelerated Inventory Management vs. Janice Grogan, Lafayette: Granted $9,534.55 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Karina L. Acevedo, aka Karina L. Acevedo Lozano, Lafayette: Granted $2,762.80 judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Ardenia R. Payne, Willamina: Granted $1,676.48 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. William Duncan, McMinnville: Granted $1,411.11 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Nancy Olmstead, Grand Ronde: Granted $1,303.88 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Christina K. Davidson: Granted $2,222.93 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Jazmin R. Villa-Reyes: Granted $4,710.27 judgment.

Capital One vs. Donald G. Strickland, Willamina: Seeks $2,431.71 allegedly owed.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Diana M. Zazueta, McMinnville: Granted $1,242.42 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Christina Schmidt, Dayton: Granted $2,826.03 judgment.

Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Whitney Barlow, McMinnville: Seeks $4,977.41 allegedly owed.

Susan Smith vs. Housing Authority of Yamhill County: Alleges unlawful rent increases/defective rent increase notice; seeks $4,520.00 in damages.

Citibank vs. Kristin Twenge, Carlton: Seeks $4,895.95 allegedly owed.

Citibank vs. Javier Rivera, Lafayette: Seeks $3,280.46 allegedly owed.

S&P Financial Services vs. Johnathan M. Saunders, Troy M. Saunders and Saunders Equipment: Granted $33,594.48 judgment.

Crown Asset Management vs. Scott Sukanen, Grand Ronde: Granted $5,083.18 judgment.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Taylor Shock, McMinnville: Granted $1,351.58 judgment.

Evergreen Bank Group vs. Wesley S. Dorlich, McMinnville: Granted $4,410.65 judgment.

Capital One vs. Miguel A. Nunez, Amity: Granted $6,090.43 judgment.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jacob Bunn, Amity: Granted $2,001.31 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Karla Thompson, McMinnville: Granted $2,546.87 judgment.

Valley Property & Casualty Insurance Company, subrogee vs. James Bowers and Veronica Bowers: Alleges negligence in July 4, 2023, fireworks-related fire; seeks $363,022.89 in damages.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Dylan Casey and Melisa Casey: Seeks $2,124.16.

Synchrony Bank vs. Kevin Wilhelm, Yamhill: Granted $2,804.31 judgment.

Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Michael Jonathan Propst and Sarah Marie Yanke-Propst, Newberg: Granted $11,263.37 judgment.

Darrel Pearson, McMinnville vs. Steve Anderson, Newberg: Alleges personal injury – negligence in Sept. 7, 2022, accident in the McMinnville WinCo parking lot; seeks $325,000 in damages.

Ray Klein, Inc. dba Professional Service Credit vs. Connie L. Smallwood: Seeks $15,203.68 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Angela Ann Shelburne, Dayton: Given 30 days jail, 24 months probation, 10 days work crew and three-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence; fined $1,500.

Robert Dean Lewers, Carlton: Given 40 hours community service and 12 months probation by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of second-degree theft; ordered to pay $179.05 in restitution.

Marilyn Kay Haybeck, McMinnville: Given 10 days jail and two years probation by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of first-degree forgery; ordered to pay $523.15 in restitution.

Christina Elaine Lentz, Amity: Given one day jail and fined $100 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of second-degree failure to appear.

Brandi Rae Weinrich, Dundee: Given 48 hours in jail, 24 months probation and one-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence; fined $2,000.

Gael Ornelas, McMinnville: Given 24 hours community service and 12 months probation by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of third-degree theft; ordered to pay $190.26 in restitution.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Morgan Josephine Lee White, Silverton, and William Oris White, Amity; petitioner’s name Smith restored.

Lisa Rae Pfohl, Sheridan, and James Kanyon Pfohl, Grand Ronde.

PROBATE FILINGS

John Blackburn Seslar: Will admitted to probate; Karl Knapp, personal representative.

George W. Kingsley: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Daniel H. Yates, personal representative.

Donald Edwin Attwater: Will admitted to probate; Joseph M. Mueller, personal representative.

David Charles Bower, McMinnville: Will admitted to probate; Andy Bower, personal representative.

Robert LeFrancois: Will admitted to probate; Anne M. Thompson, personal representative.

Donald Dennis Dolan: Simple estate closed; Ruth Marie Dolan, affiant.