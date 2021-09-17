County Transit reduces service due to COVID

Saying, "the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on YCT staffing resources," Yamhill County Transit director Cynthia Thompson announced service cutbacks on Sept. 8. Staffing levels are at an all-time low, down 38% with 15 job openings for drivers, dispatchers, supervisors and mechanics.

Existing drivers are working overtime to keep the buses on the road.

"Recently, COVID-19 has hit the transit agency particularly hard with one death and additional staff out sick with COVID or under quarantine," stated Thompson in a notice to the News-Register. "Therefore, we have no choice but to scale back services according to the Yamhill County Transit Contagious Virus Response Plan," said Thompson.

The fixed routes 5 & 7 in Newberg were suspended on Sept. 8, and will be reinstated when staffing levels are sufficient to sustain the services.

Dial-A-Ride is available for all residents of Newberg so they are able to get to their appointments, please call 503-474-4900. There could be additional service reductions if staffing levels don’t improve.

YCT continues to be fare-free until further notice. Social distancing is required wherever possible and masks are required for all riders when at bus stops, the transit center, and while riding the buses. Anyone with COVID-related symptoms such as persistent cough, fever or headache is asked to avoid using the service until they can get diagnosed.

Service updates are provided at Ycbus.org and the rider Facebook page YCbus Info.

"First Transit is doing its best to get the word out to recruit new drivers and key staff," Thompson stated. YCT has placed ads with online platforms, classified ads, and at community events, and offers a $2,000 hiring bonus. Details on job openings can be found at firsttransit.com