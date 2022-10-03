County rivals faceoff on the gridiron

Newberg is 3-1 on the season, with lopsided wins over Lincoln and Aloha, and a close 28-27 victory at Grant to start the season. Like the Grizzlies, Newberg enters the game following blowout loss, having dropped to Mountainside 28-49 last week.

McMinnville will look to rebound from a 12-42 drubbing last week at the hands of Lake Oswego (which lost to Mountainside 7-24 the previous week).

Elsewhere in local play:

- Yamhill-Carlton looks to stay undefeated in league play tonight at home against Warrenton (3-1, 1-1).

- Dayton will look to rebound from its first loss of the season as it travels to Salem Academy tonight (1-3, 0-2).

- Amity is on the road against a Newport team (1-3, 1-1) that won its first game last week against Jefferson.

- In 2A ball, Willamina plays host to Colton in a battle of undefeated, Top 10 teams. Both squads are 4-0 on the season, and both won in high-scoring close games last week. Colton topped Regis 50-48 while Willamina edged Culver 54-53.