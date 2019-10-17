County drops expansion referral

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Mike
I agree with Olsen an important issue is being discussed. Form a Charter Committee. It does not have to invent the wheel. Craft a Charter, put it out for discussion like this last proposal, and see if it makes sense. There will always be some who want to keep the 3 paid system.
Sponge
Rather than going through the struggle of an initiative, the commission can create, on their own vote, a charter committee. The committee would have up to two years to draft a charter, and conduct public hearings, before putting the charter on the ballot for a county-wide vote. This open process would be the best course toward clarity, and remove the board from direct control.
Lindsay Berschauer
I agree with Commissioner Starrett that this was a tremendous waste of county resources and time. If this proposal had gone through the ballot initiative process, these issues would have been flushed out without wasting taxpayer dollars. Commissioners Olson and Kulla should have told this group to use the petition process from the beginning. A correction for the record: I am not opposed to or in favor of becoming a home rule county. It is too early to determine that. The details of the charter are what will matter. Some counties that have switched to home rule have significant protections like WA Cty, others gave away the farm (Mult. Cty). So what is included in the charter is key. If the commission wants to start that process and set up a committee, my understanding is that they will choose 4 members, our county legislators will choose 4 members, and then those 8 people will collectively choose the 9th member. My statement about using the initiative process was referring to a public vote, which we would have with a home rule proposal.