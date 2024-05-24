County begins 'Summer Quest' program

This summer, Yamhill County Parks will once again hold its Puzzle Quest activity. The County encourages local residents to get outside and visit area parks to hunt for signage. Designed for all ages and abilities, the program will run from May 25 to Sept 2.

Participants will need a Clue Sheet to guide them to a park’s sign, and the information located on all signs will then need to be rearranged to answer a master question, according to a parks department press release. Submit the completed Clue Sheet to the Parks Department to be eligible for random prize drawings this fall.

The Clue Sheet and additional details can be found at the Yamhill County Parks website: yamhillcounty.gov/321/Parks-Quest

“Take a short walk, bring a picnic, sit by the river and enjoy your parks during our fun activity,” said Amanda Mehlhoff of Willamina, a Parks Advisory Board member who has taken lead on the activity design and promotion. Participating parks include Rogers Landing Park in Newberg, Stuart Grenfell Wayside Park near Sheridan, Menefee Park near Yamhill, Lafayette Locks Historical Park near Lafayette and Huber Park near McMinnville.

Yamhill County Parks manages 17 parks and undeveloped properties located in rural settings throughout the county, many of which provide a variety of recreational activities such as picnicking, fishing, boat launches, swimming, outdoor education, an off-leash dog area and some short walking trails, as well as shelters by reservation.