Council, staff share appreciation for Scales

On Tuesday, the city of McMinnville named Dec. 16 as Chief Matt Scales Day during an emotional sendoff for the departing police chief.

Scales attended his final council meeting before retiring at the end of the month after 30 years with the city, and was honored by city council and staff.

Department heads took turns speaking about their experience with Scales and his impact on city operations.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work in the same organization as at least a dozen chiefs or sheriffs over the course of my career, and most of them were incredibly accomplished, completely dedicated professionals, and I can tell you I’ve never worked with one better than Matt Scales,” City Manager Jeff Towery said.

After joking that he never receives an invitation to Scales’ lake house, Towery presented him with a street sign reading “Scales Lake Road.”

Community Development Director Heather Richards said Scales was the first to reach out when she was hired to welcome her to the city.

“Getting that email from you made me feel so welcomed into a new community,” Richards said. “It exemplifies how I’ve seen you interact with your colleagues and your employees and the community.

“You lead with your heart and thank you for doing that,” Richards added.

Scales teared up at the comments and thanked his family, city staff, the police department and the community for support during his tenure.

“I get super emotional,” he said. “This has been a place professionally and personally that I’ve grown to heights that I never thought I could.

“It’s a very special place because it’s such a close, tight-knit community that understands family values and that working together makes us stronger,” he said. “I am humbled and I appreciate every single one of you.”

Scales was hired as a McMinnville police officer in 1993, and served eight years before advancing in the ranks to patrol sergeant, then detective sergeant and captain, before being named chief in 2014.