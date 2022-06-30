Council selects Jessica Payne to fill vacant seat

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
I wonder why so many real estate agents and builders want to be on the city council??
Joel R
While it's nice to know that she got the job in part due to her gender, it's troubling to know that Cunningham DIDN'T get the job in part due to his gender. No bueno.