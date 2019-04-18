Corey Allen Rogers - 1985 - 2019

Corey Allen Rogers passed away April 18, 2019, in a motorcycle accident.

He was born April 2, 1985, to Gregg Rogers and Leslie (Apperson) Rogers. At a young age, his passion grew for skateboarding. He learned many new skills from Dave Hupp and Ehren McGhehey, who were his idols.

During his teenage years, he found his calling for concrete finishing from his dad. After his graduation from high school in 2004, he moved to Eugene, where he blossomed while working his trade in the concrete world. Returning to McMinnville, he continued his journey perfecting his trade as a concrete specialist with his father’s business.

He loved the outdoors, being one with nature and fishing. He enjoyed rockhounding and spending time with his family and friends, most of all his son, Evan Rogers.

In the last year of his life, he reached out to his friends who were struggling and guided them with strength and love.

He found the love of his life when he met Lacey O’Brien in sobriety. They were inseparable, with so many plans for the future. He was so blessed to have her.

His passion for life was beyond this world. He literally glowed. He will continue to guide and give us strength, love and light. We will miss his hugs, humor, and "I Love You's."

He is survived by his parents, Gregg and Leslie Rogers; son, Evan Rogers; sister, Jenny/Noe; nephews, Gabe, Bryce and Maeson; grandfather, Ken Rogers; grandmother, Meredith Apperson. Corey was predeceased by his grandmother, Anita Rogers; aunt, Gail Rogers; grandfather, Jim Apperson; cousin, Justin Martin; uncle, Randy Martin; his beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and nephew.

A viewing will take place from noon to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A Celebration of Life & Sobriety will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the home of Greg and Carolyn Wildhauber, 11325 Cruickshank Rd. S.E., Dayton, OR 97114. During this time we encourage folks to join us for a potluck-style luncheon.

Contributions may be made to the Evan Rogers Memorial account at Citizens Bank, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.