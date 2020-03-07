By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 7, 2020 Tweet

Coos Bay Day Three: Bulldogs finish 6th in state

COOS BAY - Willamina's girls basketball team fell 34-33 in today's fourth/sixth place state playoff contest against Vale at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. The Bulldogs finish the season sixth in the 3A classification after earning a win against Harrisburg Firday, but recording losses to Brookings-Harbor Thursday and to the Vikings in this morning's game.

The 'Dogs led for nearly the entire second half against Vale, but a three-point play by Viking Emersyn Johnson gave her team a one-point advantage with 23 seconds remaining.

Willamina's Grace France absorbed contact and attempted a go-ahead lay-up with two-tenths of a second left, but her shot glanced off the rim.

France's buzzer-beating three-pointer in the opening quarter cut the Vikings' lead to 12-11.

In the second, Willamina locked down Vale's offense and won the period, 9-2, to enter halftime up 20-14.

Bahley Scranton's four points and two assists helped Willamina maintain a six-point advantage in the third quarter.

Kaya McLean led all scorers with 14 points. The junior forward also recorded 10 rebounds for a double-double, while adding a pair of blocks. France tallied eight points and five rebounds, Kallie Schoenbachler chipped in four points, nine rebounds and two blocks.