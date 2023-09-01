Contractor to speak to Band of Brothers

Rich Walton, author of “One Brick at a Time” about his time as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan, will speak Thursday, Sept. 7, to the McMinnville Band of Brothers.

The meeting is open to veterans and their spouses. It starts at 11:30 a.m. in the Mighty Endeavor Room at the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Walton will talk about his mission of building schools, homes and civic centers in Afghanistan. During his time there, he said, he made many friendships with local residents.

For more information about Band of Brothers, send email to bcgrill7@gmail.com.