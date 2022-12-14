Connie Irene Campos 1938 - 2022

Connie Irene Campos, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home in Sheridan, Oregon. She was born December 3, 1938, in Ontario, Oregon, to Gordon and Grace Montgomery.

Connie married Antonio Raymon “Tony” Campos on December 15, 1957, in Winnemucca, Nevada. They lived in Salem, Oregon, from 1961 until the family moved to Valsetz, Oregon, in 1967. Connie was a cashier at the Valsetz Store until 1984, when the town was shut down. They moved to Sheridan in 1982, where Connie worked at Sheridan Care Center and retired in 2000.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, her soap operas, watching sports; mostly, her kids and grandkids or the Beavers and Raiders but, most of all, she loved being with her family. She was known as “Granny” by many and loved by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her kids, daughter, Jody Campos (and Craig) of Salem, Oregon; sons, Tony Campos (and Ronnie) of Dallas, Oregon, Joe Campos (and Courtney) of Springfield, Oregon, Jon Campos (and Wendy) of Sheridan, and Jason Campos (and Shelby) of Dallas; along with 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many more extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Campos; parents, Gordon and Grace Montgomery; brothers, Dallas and Johnnie Montgomery; daughter, Cindy Campos; and grandsons, Chuck and Christopher Campos.

Funeral services will be held at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington St, Dallas, OR 97338. There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 19. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, followed by a graveside service at Dallas Cemetery. Please join the family directly after the graveside service for a reception at 3 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St. Dallas, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Connie's memory to her hospice provider, Willamette Vital Health, (www.wvh.org; 1015 Third St. N.W., Salem, OR 97304).

