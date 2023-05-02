Connie Barrett 1947 - 2024

Connie Barrett passed away January 19, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born July 12, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon, to Willard and Beryl Cooper. She grew up in Lorane and Newport, Oregon, moving in the late 1960s to Yamhill County, where she raised her three sons. She married Steve Barrett on November 21, 1977, and together they raised their blended family of three sons and two daughters in Carlton, Oregon.

Connie worked for the Portland Glove Company in Carlton where she was the office manager and their traveling salesperson to the southern U.S. until her retirement. Connie was an avid gardener who was happiest working in her beautiful yard. She was a gifted bead artist who designed and created original beaded works for family, friends and various artisans’ shows. Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed family gatherings, entertaining friends and attending her kids’ sporting events.

Connie is survived by her husband, Steve; her three sons, Joe (Anna) Mitchell, Jimmy (Michelle) Mitchell, and Bobby (Jodie) Mitchell; and two daughters, Wendy (Kevin) Brook and Misty Barrett. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister Toni (Jim) Brodie.

At Connie’s request, there will be no services. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com