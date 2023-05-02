Connie (Hubbard) Blasko 1947 - 2024

Connie Hubbard Blasko, of McMinnville, Oregon, died peacefully on August 17, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Her family, as well as a lifelong love of music, brought her joy throughout her 77 years.



Connie was born May 18, 1947, in Oregon City, Oregon, to Louis and Bernice Hubbard. She grew up in Viola in Clackamas County, as well as in Garibaldi and Fort Hill. After the family moved to Yamhill County, she graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965.



Connie married Tony Daquilanto on December 7, 1968, in Sheridan. They had met when Connie worked as a telephone operator at Mount Hebo, where Tony was stationed during the Vietnam War. They later divorced, and Connie moved to McMinnville in 1978.



Having grown up in a loving family with two very caring parents, Connie passed that on to her daughters, Danielle and Michelle. Her love for her family and friends was endless. She worked hard to support her girls, always making them her first priority, her daughters recalled. An animal lover, Connie also doted on her dogs, Cooper, Smokey, and Toby, as well as her grand-dogs, Rocco and Bear.



Connie met her second husband, Dan Blasko, through a mutual friend in 1992. They were married June 1, 2000, in Las Vegas.



She worked for Oregon Mutual Insurance in McMinnville for many years, until her retirement in 2001. Connie then devoted her time to caring for her parents and spending time with her family.



She was naturally kind and forgiving. No matter what, or who it was, she loved deeply and passionately. She was quick to laugh and possessed a brilliantly quick-witted, sarcastic sense of humor. Her personality brought out reciprocal love from her friends, children, and even her children’s friends, in both their childhood and adulthood.



Connie loved to travel, and spent time living in and visiting locations all over the United States. She loved movies and books. Yet, music remained her first passion.



Connie was a member of her high school choir and loved to sing. Though Elvis Pressley was a particular favorite, she had diverse music tastes. She was also a talented amateur musician, able to play piano, accordion, mandolin, guitar, and other instruments. Her first performance came at a party at age 3, when hoisted onto a table to sing for the crowd. At age 15, she recorded a song she wrote, called “Ring Without Reason.”



Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Coss; her nephew, Derec Coss; and mother and father, Louis and Bernice.



She is survived by daughters, Danielle and Michelle; brother, Louie and his wife, Theresa; husband, Dan Blasko, as well as Dan's daughter and son-in-law, Helen Blasko and Bob Clements; and nieces and nephews, Marlaina, Lucas, Lyrica, Charity, Keith, and Carina.



A service for Connie will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, followed by lunch at Danielle Daquilanto’s home, 641 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville. A family-only service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.