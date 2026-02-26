Commissioners to vote on trail findings

The board will vote on an ordinance eliminating the project from the Transportation System Plan. A 44-page findings document is attached to the ordinance explaining and providing legal justification for removal.

The county’s inability to satisfy a Farm Impact Test is frequently cited in the documents as a reason for the action.

“The board finds that it no longer wishes to pursue the trail because it does not believe that the trail can successfully pass the Farm Impacts Test in ORS 215.296 among other legal defects, and the effort to attempt to do so has been both expensive for the county and divisive in the community,” the ordinance states.

The board will vote on the ordinance during its meeting Thursday starting at 10 a.m. in Room 32 of the county courthouse.