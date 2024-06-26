By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • June 26, 2024 Tweet

Commissioners to vote on cell tower; Starret takes issue with state health board term

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners on Thursday will officially vote on a controversial cell phone tower, weigh contract extensions for social service programs and discuss a joint letter opposing “microaggressions” being added to Oregon Medical Board conduct definitions.

The proposed 25-foot Verizon tower at 3375 N.W. Westside Road was before the BOCC earlier this month as an appeal hearing. Commissioners upheld Planning Director Ken Friday’s approval of a conditional use permit for the tower following complaints from neighbors that it would be unsightly and pose a hazard to drivers.

During that hearing the board added a condition to use a stealth “monopine” design to camouflage the tower as a pine tree and the permit includes language that requires lighting from the tower be shielded or deflected to not shine on adjacent parcels.

Also at the meeting, the board will vote on a series of changes to Health and Human Services programs, including rent increases and raises for care facilities, a funding agreement with Oregon Health Authority and dropping a youth crisis line service and outreach program.

The county paid provider Lines for Life between $3,600 and $6,700 monthly (depending on call volume) for the service that is deemed no longer necessary due to other options for people in crisis, according to a staff report from HHS Director Lindsey Manfrin.

“With the expansion and funding of 988 (suicide and crisis lifeline) and the other crisis hotlines as a statewide resource, it is no longer necessary for us to pay into standing up the YouthLine and outreach with local funds,” Manfrin said.

Commissioner Mary Starrett is also bringing forward a joint letter to the Oregon Medical Board objecting to changes in the board’s definition of unprofessional conduct.

The definition states “in the practice of medicine, podiatry, or acupuncture, discrimination through unfair treatment characterized by implicit and explicit bias, including microaggressions, or indirect or subtle behaviors that reflect negative attitudes or beliefs about a non-majority group.”

The letter takes issue with the inclusion of microaggressions and the term “non-majority group.”

“Would a doctor face losing a medical license because of a perceived ‘micro-aggression’ for addressing a patient’s unhealthy Body Mass Index?” the letter states. “If doctors could be sanctioned for making a comment to a patient of a ‘non- majority group’ that is misinterpreted, this could stifle forthright doctor-patient communication and could result in eroding the quality of healthcare in our state.”

While the comment period for the changes ended in late May, Starrett requested the letter be filed with the OMB due to potential “profound and long-term impacts on medical professionals” brought on by the change.

The commissioners will meet Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. in room 32 of the Yamhill County courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St. The public may attend in person or by Zoom or watch the meeting live-streamed on YouTube. The Zoom link is embedded in the agenda online; the agenda, meeting packet and links to YouTube and an audio recording are located on the county’s meetings webpage at co.yamhill.or.us/meetings.