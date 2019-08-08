Commissioners object to diversity training
Comments
tdmur
Liberals Dingbats overtaking Mac.
Lulu
$19,000? Is Silas Hyphenated off his rocker? Oh, excuse me--that comment shows insensitivity to the mentally ill. I'm feeling a tad microaggressive.
Megan
Thank you for the great coverage of this issue. I am shocked by Commissioner Starrett’s inability to recognize that citizens of color in this county first, exist, and second, will interact with county employees, and third, deserve to do so without being treated inappropriately. $19,000 is extremely affordable training for 350 employees, and it’s part of the training budget (meaning, the spending of this amount on training had ALREADY BEEN APPROVED — the only question at hand is whether this specific training is acceptable to the majority of the Commissioners).
Finch
It is extremely sad that training is necessary to have people treat each other nicely and get along. It's called common sense. This whole diversity thing is crazy and out of control.
Pebbles578
If it's in the budget already and earmarked for training, AND it was in the top 3 choices by the majority of EMPLOYEES who would be the ones taking said training, then why is this even an issue? The math on 19k for 350 employees comes out to $54.29 each which is a great deal for a training class.
Periodic diversity training is very important for employees who work with the public. It allows them the opportunity to remember who they are, recognize their own biases, and take steps to reflect and deal with those biases before interacting with their customers. This process ensures the customers are treated with the utmost respect and receive the assistance they came for without feeling degraded, insulted, or shame.
Pebbles578
When I said "great deal", I meant as in a good buy. Most trainings are a minimum of $99 each.
Lulu
I give up.
Jim
I’ve been through diversity training several times. It’s absolutely a waste of time. It’s just a justification to try to keep from getting sued. If you have any compassion, common sense and a descent heart people will do what is right. The rest of them are untrainable.
Lulu
How about: "Keep your hands to yourself and refrain from any personal remarks or assumptions."
Please send me my $19,000.
Don Dix
With over half the total county employees, HHS makes the most noise, yet gets the least done. Now they 'need' diversity training to better do their job? -- Pitiful!
Diversity training is for those who have no compass -- they need to be 'instructed' on how to act. So, could one gather from this 'training request' that HHS has incompetent and/or biased people on the job?
Finch and Jim have it correct -- and Lulu just taught that class online @ 11:12 this morning.
Aorta1775
Just by using the term "White People" shows the ignorance of those involved in this. Diversity training focuses on understanding not categorizing. The County Commissioners and those involved in this need a lesson in understanding that words have power. The separation has already occurred even before the training started. Its sad... they cannot get over the "white people" phrase. Please join the rest of us in the 21st Century where we are all just "PEOPLE". Thank you.
fir tree
Hey Jim, you said "It’s just a justification to try to keep from getting sued." Based on the county's track record of lawsuit after lawsuit I have to wonder if their new insurance carrier is recommending this training. They obviously need some training of some type. Starrett is just playing to what she thinks is her political base. Still just an actor.
actionjax
Thank goodness for Commissioner Starrett it seems she is the only one looking out for the taxpayers of Yamhill county. People do not need diversity training and if they do then they have a very serious problem. It doesn't take whole lot of reading or good breeding for someone to understand the concept of treating people the way you want to be treated. As a person of color and a minority I personally get tired of everyone walking on egg shells because diversity training classes cause people to be leary of communicating with one another because they may utter the wrong word. It's people like you Megan who make working with other's difficult. It's always those very white progressive thinkers who propose to speak for minorities and those who are marginalized on a daily basis. Please do us a favor we don't need you to speak for us we have our own voice. If you feel you have to say something please do it for those marginalized white folks maybe they'll find your privilege a little less repugnant and superior than we do. Commissioner Starrett please use that 19,000 towards a lot to build apartments on for low income families or programs to help young parents not for classes to teach people manners.
Sally G
I just completed 18 hours of diversity training that focused on white privilege and white supremacy culture. It was outstanding -- understanding these concepts are essential to living and working in a multi-cultural nation. It takes more than just being "nice" to other people. As an ordained minister, a psychiatrist,and a county resident, I strongly support the plan that our county workers receive this training that is standard and necessary.
Sponge
Too many people are afraid of their own shadows these days. Discrimination and oppression seem to afflict everybody, except for the virtuous victims. The need for safe spaces and eradication of trigger words has crippled higher education. People can’t even discuss legitimate differences of opinion without offending somebody. These diversity trainings serve to legitimate the group-think in vogue for today. Professionals need to do their jobs professionally, without the unnecessary burden of couching their speech to appease the over sensitivities of the perceived downtrodden.
Finch
Sponge and actionjax -- outstanding posts and so true.
Megan
Hey, actionjax, do you know me? Guessing not, so maybe don’t try to silence me based on the 5 letters of my first name.
Megan
Sponge, you know what’s super funny about your comment? It was Commissioner Starrett who said on Tuesday that she finds the words “white privilege” and “microaggression” to be offensive. Just. The. Words. were so offensive to her that she wants to make sure employees who specifically asked for this training don’t get it.
For those here for the comment-thread version of a diversity training, that’s called “white fragility”.
Imagine
actionjax
Megan C. Yep I know you and the mafia that you march with.
Aorta1775
Actionjax
The term "person of color" is derogatory j itself. It is nothing but a new way to say "colored people". It should be removed from the vernacular. I am if Spanish decent I am not a person of color. This term further divides by again categorizing. J habe been trying for years to get people to stop saying this. We are all just people. The perpetuation of this kind of thinking is the problem. Take care.
actionjax
Aorta, I respectfully disagree the problem is the worlds love and fascination with being offended.
actionjax
Aorta1775
Actionjax
I think maybe you should do some history research. Words do have power. What we say is at least as important as what we do. Packaging something up in a new way so that it looks nice does not take away that it stinks. In am actually surprised that so many people forget what it used to be like just 4o years ago. It was not pleasant. If we allow t hi is language to creep back into society we are taking a step back not forward.
RobsNewsRegister
Instead of race, why aren't we categorizing people by blood type? It seems that would make more sense biologically. I'm being audacious, but the point is that we are a pluralistic society where the goal should be everyone treated as an individual. The whole idea of mass grouping seems a bit offensive. Go to Asia and tell those in various countries they are all the same (e.g. Japan, S. Korea, Vietnam, China, .. etc.). I don't think they would appreciate it. Do the same in Europe, Africa, Latin America, and so on.
Joel
Thank God we have Rick Olson and Mary Starrett to stand up to the liberal thought police. These are unsettling times...where you cant even work in government without being coerced into taking one of these far left liberal indoctrination classes.
treefarmer
The article states that the training was “……requested by the employees, and they will help design the curriculum.” Doesn’t sound much like coercion to me, but then I am not at all familiar with the power and influence of “…… far left liberal indoctrination classes.”