Commissioners approve resolution opposing Measure 114

Comments
Jean
"Yamhill County commissioners sign resolution stating opposition to peace, love, science, democracy, non-christians, BIPOC, LGBTQ, public education, and bike paths"
JWC
The same people who support Ballot Measure 114 are the same imbeciles who are giving violent criminals a free pass to commit violent crimes either with or without a gun. It is their insanity that has created the sudden rise in violent crime. Guns, gun owners, the NRA and high capacity magazines are merely the scapegoats that that they exploit to distract attention from their malfeasance. Of course the really scary reality is that the political establishment encouraged the Antifa BLM rioters then eagerly acquiesced to their demands to defund the police and "reform" the justice system knowing that this would trigger a surge in violent crime that they could then exploit to justify new gun control laws. These folks should be on trial for murder.
tagup
Nice story…but I doubt you have the verified facts to support your positions.
IMO-Measure 114 is a reaction to the average person being fed up with schools, businesses and events being shot up by grudge holding misfits. If our elected officials would find middle ground, there are compromises that could be found. Polls repeatedly show that the majority of people in the US support common sense gun regulations. The gun lobby and their bought and paid for legislators will have none of it!
JWC
The fine print of Measure 114 reveals that it also bans the very common semiautomatic and pump action shotguns that are favored by bird hunters. This was not revealed in the Summary drafted by the Oregon Secretary of State. Measure 114 passed on an extremely narrow margin. It is unlikely that Measure 114 would have passed if the Oregon Secretary of State had been honest about what it would do. It should be set aside for that reason.
Rona
Another waste of time on a meaningless resolution. I am no supporter of M114, but a resolution and a worthless ordinance that will not stand does nothing but waste time and money. I guess it does bring in campaign contributions though doesn't it? Tagup, I agree that the senseless acts that have taken place are frustrating. Anyone with a lick of common sense knows that its the people on the backend of those guns that are the problem. M114 was only a measure meant to disarm law abiding citizens. It will have no affect on reducing the acts of violence that we have seen. IMO, we need to support the laws that are already in place, fully fund and support law enforcement, and focus on solving the mental and addictive behaviors that result in some nut walking into a school and opening fire. Societal breakdown on several fronts has gotten us where we are.
tagup
Even if it is set aside…. Do you think that will be the end of it?….I don’t …..Seems to me that legislative negotiations are the only way to keep unsuitable laws from being rammed through. Unfortunately, the ability to compromise has been overshadowed by the win at all cost mentality.
I doubt there is much argument from anyone that our country has a big problem with gun violence….
MR. S
Well said, Rona