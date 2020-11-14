Colleen Goldie Kephart 1955 - 2020

Colleen Goldie Kephart passed away November 14, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 65 years old.

Colleen was born in Portland, Oregon, and raised by Lester Bishop. She attended Monroe and Centennial high schools in Portland. She studied tax accounting at Mt. Hood Community College and accounting at Western Business College in Portland.

She worked for the city of Newberg as a Court Clerk Administrator for 20 years, leading OACA as president in 1999-2000.

Colleen was so full of compassion and love to anyone she crossed paths with. She had an ornery sense of humor with an equally big heart to match. She had a deep appreciation for nature and animals. One of Colleen’s favorite pastimes included heading up to the river, chicken and Lays in tow, to find a big rock in the river. She cherished her time on the farm, especially holidays surrounded by family, friends and animals. Colleen was a fun-loving, intelligent woman.

Colleen is survived by her children, William Thomas Jr., Holly Whitlow, and Jack Whitlow; and brother, Daniel Kephart.

